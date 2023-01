Ladd Community Consolidated School District #94 will be hold a preschool screening for children of the district from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at 232 E. Cleveland St.

All screenings will be held by appointment only and children who are pre-registered for kindergarten can be screened.

Parents may call the school at 815-894-2363 for more information and to schedule an appointment.