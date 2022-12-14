Princeton High School recognizes 9 Illinois State Scholars

Princeton High School Principal Andy Berlinski has announced nine students from the 2023 graduating class have been designated at Illinois State Scholars.

The designated Princeton High School state scholars include Alexia Bouslog, Claire Grey, Lily Keutzer, Allie Leone, Robert Nelson, Kailey Patterson, Christian Rosario, Sadie Thornton and Veronica Tirao.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s recipients from Princeton High School,” Berlinski said. “This designation is an indication of each individual’s scholastic achievement and hard work. This designation is well deserved by each.”

This year, more than 16,700 honorees join the other students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

The Illinois State Scholar designation is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar will receive a congratulatory letter and a Certificate of Achievement from ISAC.

Additionally, awardees can download an official Illinois State Scholar Program badge to display on their online profiles, social media platforms and share with their high school counselors, colleges, employers, family members and others.