Bureau Valley High School announces nine Illinois State Scholars

Bureau Valley High School Principal Duance Price has announced that nine students from the 2023 graduating class have been designated at Illinois State Scholars.

The designated BVHS scholars include Isaac Attig, Lillia Atteberry, Violet Krider, Cassidy Peterson, Abigail Siri, Samuel Rouse, Alaina Wasilewski, Krysten Walowski and Izabel Wallace.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this prestigious recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually.

This year, more than 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

The Illinois State Scholar designation is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar will receive a congratulatory letter and a Certificate of Achievement from ISAC.

Additionally, awardees can download an official Illinois State Scholar Program badge to display on their online profiles, social media platforms and share with their high school counselors, colleges, employers, family members and others.