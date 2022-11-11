Bureau Valley FFA named 2022 Premier Chapter Top 10 National Finalist

The Bureau Valley FFA Chapter of Illinois was named a 2022 Premier Chapter Top Ten National Finalist: Growing Leaders during the fourth general session of the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo this year in Indianapolis.

Bureau Valley FFA helped fostered personal growth through a program titled Happy “FFA” Birthday. Members of the Growing Leaders Committee and the FFA Officer Team created an individualized experience with each FFA member receiving an FFA jacket.

Through this program, 18 Bureau Valley members gained an individualized experience that they will remember throughout their FFA career.

The National Chapter Award program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters that actively implement the organization’s mission and strategies.

These chapters look to improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

National FFA recognizes the top chapters with innovative activities in each of the three divisions: growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters that receive three‐star ratings during judging are eligible to compete for the premier chapter awards.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.