Tiny Tigers Preschool in Princeton accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year

Tiny Tigers Preschool is currently accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year to begin its 31st year in existence.

The preschool program is a component of the Child Care Occupations class at Princeton High School. Students enrolled in this course are juniors and seniors who enjoy working with young children and are considering a child-related career.

The preschool program is a learning lab designed to provide hands-on experiences for high school students and developmentally appropriate activities for preschoolers.

Early childhood activities are studied, planned and taught by high school students under the supervision and direction of their high school instructor, Jennifer Wagner.

Tiny Tigers sessions begin Nov. 1 and continue through mid-May. Sessions meet on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:15 to 10:35 a.m. Children may attend a combination of sessions that fit their schedule. The cost is $2 a day.

Applications are taken throughout the school year, after a child celebrates a third birthday until he/she enters kindergarten. Tiny Tigers Preschool follows the same schedule as Princeton High School for vacations and holidays.

Applications can be picked up at Princeton High School in the main office or by calling PHS. For information, contact Jennifer Wagner at 815-875-3308 ext.114 or jennifer.wagner@phs-il.org.