Princeton High School Music Boosters present check to PHS Activities

Since 2016, the Princeton High School Music Boosters have managed the fall sports concession stands, which include football, boys’ soccer and volleyball, for Princeton High School.

A portion of the proceeds are then used by Music Boosters to assist with needs of the bands and choirs at PHS.

Remaining proceeds are returned to PHS Activities and used for miscellaneous needs of the sports teams whose parents assist in the concession stand during the fall season.

Proceeds to PHS Activities from the fall 2021 season totaled $10,500. Since 2016, the Princeton High School Music Boosters have given back over $46,000 to PHS Activities programs at PHS.