Princeton High School to hold registration from July 25 through Aug. 9

Princeton High School will hold registration from July 25 through Aug. 9. Parents are asked to log into their student’s Teacherease account and register their student(s) for the 2022-23 school year.

Online registration allows parents to view student orientation information, online forms, update their students information, view schedules and view student fees.

Princeton High School encourages you to complete the free/reduced application that was recently mailed home in order to determine if a family qualifies for a fee waiver for student lunches and general fees.

Freshman orientation will be held on Tuesday, Aug 9. Students will attend from 8:30 to 11:30 am. Students should enter through the cafeteria door. During this process, students will have their I.D. pictures taken in the cafeteria.

All students will also have yearbook pictures taken at this time, but no payment will be due until parents have reviewed the student’s proofs.

In addition, students will have an opportunity to tour the building, return the online forms that are available for yearbooks, insurance waivers, pay registration fees as well return any other forms necessary. Students will also be given their 2022-2023 PHS Student Planner and chromebook.

Sophomore, junior and senior orientation will be on Wednesday, August 10 anytime between 9:00 am and noon and from 1:00 and 2:30 p.m. Students should enter through the cafeteria door.

During this process, students will have their I.D. pictures taken in the cafeteria. All students will also have yearbook pictures taken at this time, but no payment will be due until parents have reviewed the student’s proofs.

During this time, sophomores, juniors and seniors will also have an opportunity to return the online forms that are available for yearbooks, insurance waivers, pay registration fees, as well return any other forms necessary. Students will also be given their 2022-2023 PHS Student Planner.

Registration for students new to the district or those who do not have access to a computer are by appointment only.

All of the registration forms can be found online at www.phs-il.org. Contact the main office at 815-875-3308 in order to schedule an appointment.