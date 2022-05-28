Logan Junior High announces 4th Quarter Citizenship Awards

Logan Junior High has announced its 4th Quarter Citizenship Award recipients.

CItizenship ideals emphasize both curriculum and extracurricular activities. Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership and willingness to serve, and mental and physical courage are the guidelines in selecting.

The following students were selected to receive Citizenship Awards at Logan Junior High School for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year:

Fifth Grade

Keegan Ramsey, Lily Simpson, George Keutzer and Libby Sierens

Sixth Grade

Marissa Storm and Caleb Johnson

Seventh Grade

Phillip Whited and Ezra Todd

Eighth Grade

Avery Waca and Landon Davis