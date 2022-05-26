Bureau County Sheriff announces 2022 Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scholarship winners

Bureau County Sheriff Jim Reed announced the winners of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scholarship for 2022. This year’s winners are Zoe Starkey, of Princeton, and Brock Loftus, of Ohio.

The Illinois Sheriff’s Association will award more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2022-23 academic year.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within Illinois.