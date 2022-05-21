Bureau Valley students plants over 40 trees as part of school’s Arboretum Project

Over the past few weeks, Bureau Valley students helped plant over 40 trees and shrubs for the school’s Arboretum Project.

Some of the trees planted were of the same variety and 12 of the trees were species that are now new to the arboretum and have unique leaf, flower or fruit characteristics to help identify them.

The other newly-planted additions are artistically placed as part of the landscaping design of the project.

The students have all helped keep the trees watered with a combined 600 gallons of water, trimmed branches from existing trees and have removed over 4,000 pounds of mulberry trees that have been cut out of evergreen windbreaks.

These windbreaks are located at various locations around the school’s campus.

New tree varieties will continue to be added this spring as plants become available and the conditions are right for them to be planted.

This arboretum/memorial project is coordinated by Dennis Thompson, a former superintendent of District 340.

The purpose of the project is to provide additional trees to broaden the teaching and research possibilities for academic classes, to improve the view of the campus and to take advantage of the opportunity to memorialize staff members and others that have made contributions to the history of the school district.

After the project was approved in April by the school board, the expectation was that this project would continue to grow in size over several years.

Trees can be purchased in the range of $100-$500 and memorial markers to be placed in front of the tree are about $250.

For anyone interested in contributing financially or are willing to donate their time may contact Thompson at 815-303-3396 or by email at dnt638@gmail.com.