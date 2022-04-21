Corteva Agriscience donates $5,000 to Bureau Valley’s Agriculture Department

Bureau Valley Schools has announced that Corteva Agriscience has donated $5,000 toward the Bureau Valley Agriculture Department Livestock Facility as part of their company sponsorship program.

Bureau Valley FFA Advisor and Teacher, Casselynn Johnston, said that the school’s program is excited to receive this donation that will go directly toward benefiting students.

“We are so grateful,” Johnston said. “This contribution from Corteva is truly an investment in not only current Bureau Valley students, but in the future of agriculture as we know it at BV for many years to come. Students will hugely benefit from this generous donation towards the Bureau Valley Livestock Facility.”