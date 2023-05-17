Bureau County Grand Jury: May 17, 2023

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County Grand Jury on Monday, May 15.
Daniel R. Kuhn, 48, Princeton, was indicted for the Class 2 felony offense of aggravated battery. He is accused of making physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature to a Bureau County Sheriff’s Deputy, knowing the deputy to be a peace officer performing her official duties, in that he struck the deputy in her chest with his arm which caused the deputy to fall to the ground, striking her head. The deputy from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $150,000 -10% to apply.
Elshahiem R. Coles, 43, Albany, NY, was indicted for the Class X felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis. He is accused of possessing, with the intent to deliver, more than 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis. An agent from the Trident Drug Task Force testified before the grand jury. The defendant is free from custody after posting bond in the amount of $200,000-10% to apply.
Jordazia Nicole Inman, 29, Troy, NY, was indicted for the Class X felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis. She is accused of possessing, with the intent to deliver, more 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis. An agent from the Trident Drug Task Force testified before the grand jury. The defendant is free from custody after posting bond in the amount of $150,000-10% to apply.
Alexis E. Lopez, 33, Peru, was indicted for the Class 4 felony offense of resisting a peace officer. She is accused of resisting arrest of a Spring Valley Officer by pulling away while being handcuffed causing an injury to the right hand of the officer. An officer from the Spring Valley Police Department testified before the grand jury. This defendant is in custody with bond set in the amount of $25,000-10% to apply.
Drew A. Pierson, 57, Cherry, was indicted for the Class 3 felony offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He is accused of possessing a substance weighing five grams or less that contained methamphetamine. An officer from the Princeton Police Department testified before the grand jury. This defendant is in custody with bond set in the amount of $25,000-10% to apply.
Jess C. Shepherd, 67, Spring Valley, was indicted for the Class 2 felony offense of aggravated battery. He is accused of making physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature to a Spring Valley Officer, knowing the officer to be a peace officer performing his official duties, in that he kicked the officer in his leg. An officer from the Spring Valley Police Department testified before the grand jury. This defendant is in custody with bond set in the amount of $10,000-10% to apply.
These indictments were presented to the grand jury by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick, First Assistant State’s Attorney Greg Sticka and Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Anderson.
The indictments were returned before Judge Geno Caffarini.
These indictments are only accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.