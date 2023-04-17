Bureau County Grand Jury: April 17, 2023

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County Grand Jury on April 17, 2023:
Donald L. Lusietto, 37, of Spring Valley, was indicted for the Class 1 felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Cocaine); the Class X felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Heroin) and the Class 2 felony offense of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
He is accused of possessing, with the intent to deliver: one gram or more but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine; 15 grams or more but less than 100 grams of a substance containing heroin. He is further accused of being in possession of a firearm at the time he was a convicted felon. An Agent from the Trident Drug Task Force testified before the grand jury. This defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $200,000.00-10% to apply.
Gursimran Singh, 30, Clive, IA, was indicted for the Class X felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis. He is accused of possessing, with the intent to deliver, more 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis. An agent from the Trident Drug Task Force testified before the grand jury. The defendant is free from custody after posting bond in the amount of $100,000-10% to apply.
Janella R. Osborn, 43, Spring Valley, was indicted for the Class 4 felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Cocaine). She is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine. An Officer from the Spring Valley Police Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is free from custody after posting bond in the amount of $5,000-10% to apply.
James A. Peacock, 27, of Princeton, was indicted for the Class 4 felony offense of domestic battery. He is accused of causing bodily harm to a family or household member and has been previously convicted of domestic battery. A Sgt. from the Princeton Police Department testified before the grand jury. This defendant is in custody with bond set in the amount of $35,000-10% to apply.
These indictments were presented to the grand jury by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and First Assistant State’s Attorney Greg Sticka.
The Indictments were returned before Judge Geno Caffarini and Judge James Andreoni. There was one suppressed case.
These indictments are only accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.