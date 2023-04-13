Convicted Bureau County sex offender ruled sexually violent

Bureau County Circuit Court Judge James Andreoni has ordered Kristopher Koch, 39, to be remanded to the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services after a BC jury found him as a sexually violent person.

Koch will be returned to the IDHS Rushville SVP Treatment and Detention Facility, where he has been since located since Oct. 2022.

“I appreciate the jury’s work to find this offender to be a sexually violent person,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “This offender’s violent criminal record proves he is a threat to others, so I am pleased the verdict prevents him from being able to harm any more innocent children.”

Koch was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2014 after he was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for an offense that occurred in 2010. The victims came forward in 2013 while Koch was serving a prison sentence for the manufacture and delivery of cocaine.

Under the Sexually Violent Persons Commitment Act, Raoul’s office files cases seeking to commit offenders to the custody of IDHS.

To be committed under the act, a person must have been convicted of a sexually violent offense and suffer from a mental disorder. The Attorney General’s office must also prove that the offender is likely to commit future acts of sexual violence if released from custody.

Once committed to IDHS, offenders are re-evaluated on a regular basis to determine if they continue to meet the criteria for commitment as a sexually violent person.

Deputy Bureau Chief Alexander Glenn and Assistant Attorney General Judy Shammo handled the case.