Bureau County Grand Jury: March 13, 2023

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County Grand Jury on March 13, 2023:
Brandon M. Daily, 28, of Wyanet, was indicted for one count of theft (Class 3 Felony) and one count of unlawful use of credit card (Class 4 Felony). He is accused of obtaining control over a trailer owned by another, knowing the trailer to have been stolen with the intent to deprive the owner permanently of the possession of the property and also obtaining miscellaneous goods from a Bureau County business using a credit card that belonged to another person without consent of that person. An investigator from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is free from custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department after posting bond in the amount of $15,000-10% to apply.
Hannah A. Barnes, 25, of Spring Valley, was indicted for the Class 1 felony offense of residential burglary. The defendant is accused of entering a dwelling place of a Spring Valley resident with the intent to commit a theft. An officer from the Spring Valley Police Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $40,000-10% to apply.
Daniel E. Kuhnert, 38, of Dover, was indicted for the Class 2 felony offense of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender. He is accused of failing to register in accordance with the provisions of the sex offender registration act in that he failed to register on his quarterly registration due date of Feb. 14. An investigator from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department testified before the grand jury. This defendant is released from custody after posting bond in the amount of $25,000-10% to apply.
These indictments were presented to the grand jury by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and First Assistant State’s Attorney Greg C. Sticka.
The indictments were returned before Judge Geno Caffarini and Judge James Andreoni. There were no suppressed cases.
These indictments are accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.