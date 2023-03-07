Medical experts testify on defendant’s mental fitness during first day of Ohio, Ill. murder trial

Prospective jurors arrived early Monday morning in Princeton for the beginning of the Ohio, Ill. murder trial. The defendant in the case, Matthew J. Pairadee, 31, is being charged with first degree murder, home invasion and aggravated assault.
Pairadee initially requested to defend himself in the trial and elected to enter a plea of not guilty and demanded a speedy trial by a jury of his peers.
As parties gathered, Judge James Andreoni said to all potential jurors and present parties Monday’s trial was only to determine Pairadee’s fitness to stand trial, and not to determine innocence or guilt regarding his charges.
The fitness trial was ordered after hearing the results of two mental evaluations that were ordered to gain professional opinions on Pairadee’s overall mental fitness. Andreoni said while the court is proceeding in a criminal case, Monday’s trial was a civil proceeding.
A total of 12 jurors were officially selected, with one alternate, after deliberation and three challenges from Pairadee’s representatives Defense Attorney Brad Popurella and Defense Attorney Timothy Gatza.
Before testimony was heard by the jury, Andreoni said fitness in this case is defined by two requirements: to have the mental understanding to understand the proceedings of the case, charges against the defendant and the roles of those involved in the case and to have the mental ability to assist in your own defense.
Following opening statements by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and Gatza, Briddick called Dr. Terry Killian to testify.
Killian began his testimony by saying he is the owner and founder of Killian and Associates in Springfield and spends between 70-80% of his working hours taking part in independent exams. This includes employee interviews, criminal evaluations and more.
By the request of Briddick and without objection from the defense, Andreoni qualified Killian as an expert in the eyes of the court.
Killian went on to testify he performed a mental evaluation via Zoom on Pairadee on Dec. 12. The meeting last for an hour and 23 minutes.
Killian testified during his evaluation Pairadee interrupted many times and also said he wanted to livestream the interview to “nationally expose the corruption.”
Killian said among many other things, Pairadee discuss a variety of topics including his belief many people around him were involved in major conspiracies including a sex trafficking ring, the whitewashing of his daughter and terrorism.
Killian also said the Pairadee mentioned being in contact with the FBI, CIA, NSA, DCFS and multiple Ivy League Schools about the conspiracies. Pairadee added many people were after him, including Elon Musk, Google, large pharmaceutical companies and tech companies.
When asked if Pairadee had an understanding of the charges he is facing and the law and rules surrounding him, Killian indicated he determined Pairadee did have such understanding.
Following Killian’s testimony, Dr. Jean Clore, associate professor of clinical psychology at University of Illinois College of Medicine-Peoria to testify before the jury. Clore also was determined to qualify as an expert in the eyes of the court.
Clore said her mental evaluation with Pairadee took place in person, lasted two hours and occurred on Jan. 20 by orders of the state of Illinois.
Her initial observations for the evaluation echoed much of Killian’s saying she observed Pairadee as cooperative and well-groomed but displayed delusional content.
To Clore, Pairadee indicated his belief in conspiracy theories surrounding himself including an underground sex trafficking ring and he is under attack by Musk and the Rockefellers.
Through their mental evaluations, both Killian and Clore said they do not believe Pairadee is fit to stand trial because of delusional disorder. Clore also added she believed Pairadee to also suffer from persistent depressive disorder and methamphetamine use disorder.
Both experts said their diagnosis came from their evaluations with Pairadee as the preliminary documents they were presented before the evaluations.
Killian and Clore agreed while Pairadee meets the first requirement of fitness to stand trial, understanding of his charges and court proceedings, they believe he did not meet the second requirement, ability to assist in his own defense because of his delusional disorder.
Day one of the trial adjourned Monday with plans to reconvene at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Pairadee’s defense said Pairadee may elect to testify during Tuesday’s trial before the jury would be dismissed to deliberate on his fitness to stand trial.