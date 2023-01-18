Bureau County Grand Jury: Jan. 18, 2023

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County Grand Jury on Jan. 13:
Justin J. Hash, 40, of Hennepin, was indicted for the Class 1 felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the Intent to deliver, heroin. He is accused of more than three grams of a substance containing heroin with the intent to deliver. An investigator from the Princeton Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. The defendant is free from custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department after posting bond in the amount of $250,000 -10% to apply.
Arnoldo Carbajal Jr., 30, of San Ysidro, California was indicted for two Class X felony offenses of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver Methamphetamine and methamphetamine trafficking. He is accused of possessing and bringing 900 or more grams of methamphetamine into the State of Illinois with the intent to deliver. A trooper from the Illinois State Police testified before the Grand Jury. The defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $1,500,000 - 10% to apply.
Barry M. Taylor, 59, of Chicago, was indicted for of the Class X felony offense of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver cannabis. He is accused of possessing with the intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis. An agent from the Trident Drug Task Force testified before the Grand Jury. The defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $150,000 -10% to apply.
These indictments were presented to the Grand Jury by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick, First Assistant State’s Attorney Greg C. Sticka and Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Anderson.
The Indictments were returned before Judge Geno J. Caffarini and Judge James Andreoni. There were four suppressed cases. These indictments are only accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.