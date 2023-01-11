January 11, 2023
Crest Hill man receives 6 year sentence from Bureau County for unlawful firearm possession

Police discovered a .357 revolver in the man’s vehicle

Terry L. Shelton, 31, of Crest Hill was sentenced Jan. 11 to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pled guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

On March 16, a traffic stop was made on a vehicle due to a speeding violation on Interstate 80. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a .357 revolver.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Shelton, admitted that the gun belonged to him. Shelton is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possession of firearms.

The case was presented by First Assistant State’s Attorney Greg Sticka and heard by Judge James Andreoni. Shelton was represented by Public Defender Ray Nolasco.