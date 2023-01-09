Ohio, IL man sentenced to 6 years for unlawful delivery of meth and firearm possession

On Jan. 6, Brandon J. Knaak, 41, of Ohio, IL. was sentenced to three years for a class 2 felony of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and three years for a class 2 felony of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The two sentences will run consecutive with each other.
On March 25, a confidential source who was working with Trident Task Force made arrangements to purchase methamphetamine from Knaak, according to the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The source, while wearing a covert camera and under surveillance of Trident, went to Knaak’s residence in Ohio, IL and purchased methamphetamine which was delivered by Knaak and weighed less than five grams.
In regards to the unlawful possession of a firearm case, while Knaak was in custody in the Bureau County Jail for an unrelated offense, he made phone calls and referenced a rifle and a shotgun in his residence.
Deputies were aware Knaak was a convicted felon and could not possess a firearm. A deputy went to Knaak’s residence and received consent to search and located a rifle at the same location Knaak described from his phone call.
Knaak was previously convicted of a burglary felony in Bureau County in 1999.
The case was presented by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and heard by Judge James Andreoni. Knaak was represented by Public Defender Ray Nolasco.