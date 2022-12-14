Detroit man sentenced to five years for unlawful possession in Bureau County

A Detroit man was sentenced to five years for unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Bureau County.
On Nov. 4, William H. Thompson, 49, of Detroit, Michigan pled guilty and was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for a class one felony for possession of cocaine.
On Feb. 8, the Illinois State Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 80 where Thompson was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle was done a brick-shaped package wrapped in a grocery bag was located in the trunk liner.
The package was believed to contain cocaine and based on the weight and the packaging, the substance was indicative of having the intent to deliver. The Illinois State Police Lab confirmed the substance to contain cocaine.
The case was heard by Judge James Andreoni and presented by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick. Thompson was represented by Attorney Charles Schierer.