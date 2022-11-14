Ohio, Ill. woman sentenced to 5 years for delivery of controlled substance

An Ohio, Ill. woman was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a class 1 felony of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance on Nov. 7.

Eva K. Hopson, 36, pled guilty to the charges stemming from events that took place on April 28.

In April, a confidential source working with the Trident Drug Task Force made arrangements to purchase narcotics from Hopson.

The confidential source and an agent for Trident, who was working in an undercover capacity, met with Hopson in the parking lot of a church in Van Orin.

Hopson delivered a substance which was confirmed by the Illinois State Crime Lab to contain fentanyl to the agent. This delivery took place within 500 feet of real property comprising a church.

Hopson was represented by Public Defender Ray Nolasco. The case was prosecuted by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and heard by Judge James Andreoni.