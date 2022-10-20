Princeton woman sentenced to 6 years for unlawful possession with intent to deliver

On Oct. 19, Jasmine R. Storm, 23, of Princeton pled guilty and was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a class X felony of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
On May 25, members of the Trident Drug Task Force received information that the Storm had taken the Amtrak train to Chicago to pick up narcotics.
Storm arrived back in Princeton on May 25 and was stopped by law enforcement while she was in a vehicle.
Located on Storm was a substance that was determined to contain heroin and weighed 15 grams or more and, based on the packaging and the weight of the substance, it was indicative of having the intent to deliver.
Storm was represented by Attorney Ray Nolasco. The case was presented by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and heard by Judge James Andreoni.