Bureau County Grand Jury: Oct. 17, 2022

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County Grand Jury on October 14, 2022:
Theodis A. Bagby, 63, of Chicago was indicted for the Class X Felony offense of Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. He is accused of possessing with the intent to deliver more than 900 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. An Agent from the Trident Drug Task Force testified before the Grand Jury. The defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $350,000-10% to apply.
Crystal D. Holland, 40, of Dixon was indicted on two counts of the Class 2 Felony offense of Theft. She is accused of knowingly obtaining unauthorized control over property of a Princeton business, being United States Currency, having a total value in excess of $10,000 but not in excess of $100,000.00, with the intent to deprive the owner, permanently of the use and benefit of the property.
In addition, she is accused of obtaining, by deception, control over property of the Princeton business, being United States Currency, having a total value in excess of $10,000.00 but not in excess of $100,000.00, with the intent to deprive the owner, permanently of the use and benefit of the property. An Investigator from the Princeton Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. This defendant is released from custody on a personal recognizance bond.
Maria G. Levine, 49, of Dalzell was indicted on two counts of the Class 3 Felony offense of Theft. She is accused of knowingly obtaining, by deception, control over property of a Spring Valley business, being United States Currency, having a total value in excess of $500.00, with the intent to deprive the owner, permanently of the use and benefit of the property.
In addition, she is accused of exerting unauthorized control over the property of a Spring Valley business being United States Currency, having a total value in excess of $500.00 with the intent to deprive the owner, permanently of the use and benefit of the property. A Sgt. from the Spring Valley Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. This defendant is released from custody after posting bond in the amount of $7500-10% to apply.
Chanthavong Vongsay, 52, Zeeland, MI was indicted for the Class X Felony offense of Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cannabis. He is accused of possessing more than 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis with the intent to deliver. An Agent from the Trident Drug Task Force testified before the Grand Jury. The defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $150,000-10% to apply.
Renzo Andres Esteves, 23, Wichita Falls, TX was indicted for the Class X Felony offense of Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cannabis. He is accused of possessing more than 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis with the intent to deliver. An Agent from the Trident Drug Task Force testified before the Grand Jury. The defendant is released from custody after posting bond in the amount of $ 100,000-10% to apply.
Brandon J. Knaak, 40, Ohio was indicted for the Class 2 Felony offense of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He is accused of possessing a firearm when he is a convicted felon. A Sgt. from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department testified before the Grand Jury. The defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $100,000-10% to apply.
These indictments were presented to the Grand Jury by Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas P. Briddick and First Assistant State’s Attorney Greg C. Sticka. The Indictments were returned before Judge Geno J. Caffarini and Judge James Andreoni. There were five suppressed cases.
These indictments are only accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.