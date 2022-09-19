Princeton man sentenced to one year for possession of controlled substance

Zachary L. Jeffery, 32, of Princeton was sentenced Friday to one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections after previously pleading guilty to a Class 4 charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Jeffery pled guilty to possession of heroin. He was previously sentenced to probation in 2020.
Jeffery was found to have violated his probation and was re-sentenced to one year in the department of corrections.
Jeffery was represented by Public Defender Ray Nolasco and Prosecuted by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick. The case was heard by Judge James Andreoni.