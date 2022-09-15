Bureau County Grand Jury: Sept. 15, 2022

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County Grand Jury on September 12, 2022:
Angelina R. Victorinio, 35, Princeton, was indicted the Class 3 Felony offense of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. She is accused of possessing less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. An Officer from the Princeton Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. This defendant is released from custody on a personal recognizance bond.
James A. Peacock, 26, of Princeton, was indicted for the Class 4 Felony offense of Theft. He is accused of exerting unauthorized control over property of a Princeton business with the intent to deprive the owner permanently of the use of benefit of the property. The defendant had been previously convicted of retail theft in a Bureau County case. An Officer from the Princeton Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. The defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $15,000-10%.
Joseph R. Balma, 46, Spring Valley, was indicted for the Class 4 Felony offense of Criminal Trespass to a Residence. He is accused to entering a Spring Valley residence without authority. An Officer from Spring Valley Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. This defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $25,000-10%.
Jacob J. West, 39, Spring Valley, was indicted for the Class 4 Felony offense of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl). He is accused of having in his possession less than 15 grams of a substance containing fentanyl. An Officer from Spring Valley Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. The defendant is free from custody after posting bond in the amount of ($10,000-10%) $370.00 Bail Reform Act
These indictments were presented to the Grand Jury by Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and First Assistant State’s Attorney Greg C. Sticka. The Indictments were returned before Judge Geno Caffarini and Judge James Andreoni. There was one suppressed case.
These indictments are only accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.