Princeton man sentenced to six years for possession of a controlled substance

Paul C. Hayden, 39, of Princeton was sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 7 to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a class X felony for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
On May 24, members of the trident drug task force spoke with Hayden regarding information that he was in possession of illegal drugs. Located on Hayden was a substance that was determined to contain fentanyl.
The substance was also determined to weight 15 grams or more and based on the packaging and weight of the substance it was indicative of having the intent to deliver.
Hayden was represented by Public Defender Attorney Ray Nolasco. The case was prosecuted by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and heard by Judge James Andreoni.