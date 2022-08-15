Spring Valley man sentenced to five and a half years for unlawful possession of a firearm

Zachary E. Rice, 28, of Spring Valley was sentenced by Judge Marc Bernabei to five and a half years in the department of corrections on Aug. 11 for a Class 2 Felony of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

The charges stem from events that took place on March 5 as the Spring Valley Police Department was dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic dispute that involved Rice.

Rice was located in his vehicle at Kirby Park in Spring Valley. A search of his vehicle was performed and a handgun was located in the vehicle.

Rice was represented by Defense Attorney Brad Popurella. The prosecution in the case was First Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick.