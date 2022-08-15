August 15, 2022
Crime & Courts

Spring Valley man sentenced to five and a half years for unlawful possession of a firearm

Charges stem from events that took place on March 5

By Shaw Local News Network
The Bureau County Courthouse, built in 1937, is at 700 S. Main St. in Princeton. (BCR photo)

Zachary E. Rice, 28, of Spring Valley was sentenced by Judge Marc Bernabei to five and a half years in the department of corrections on Aug. 11 for a Class 2 Felony of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

The charges stem from events that took place on March 5 as the Spring Valley Police Department was dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic dispute that involved Rice.

Rice was located in his vehicle at Kirby Park in Spring Valley. A search of his vehicle was performed and a handgun was located in the vehicle.

Rice was represented by Defense Attorney Brad Popurella. The prosecution in the case was First Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick.