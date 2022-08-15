Princeton man sentenced to six years for aggravated driving under the influence

Dustin L Wrona, 34, of Princeton was sentenced to six years in the Department of Corrections for a Class 2 felony of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. Wrona will have to serve 85% of the sentence.

Wrona had previously pled guilty to the charge and a sentencing hearing was held on Aug. 11, when Judge James Andreoni imposed the sentence.

The charges stemmed from events that occurred on Sept. 9 when Wrona was driving a vehicle on Route 6 in Bureau County when the vehicle crashed.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 62 year old Princeton man was killed in the accident. Blood was taken from the defendant after the accident and was found to have a blood alcohol content of .191.

The defendant driving under the influence of alcohol was a proximate cause of the death of the passenger.

Wrona was represented by Defense Attorney Brad Popurella and the case for prosecuted by Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick.