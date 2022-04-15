Princeton man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Ogle County

A 26-year-old Princeton man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Ogle County on drug charges.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped Alexander Pierce, of Princeton, on Route 2 after 2 p.m. Wednesday and charged him with possession with intent to deliver cocaine (166 grams), possession of a controlled substance - cocaine, possession of marijuana (38 grams) possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. He also was cited on complaints of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and having an inoperable taillight.

Pierce was taken to Ogle County Jail.