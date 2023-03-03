Tyler Hansen-Country Financial to open second office location in Bureau County

Tyler Hansen-Country Financial has announced the opening of a second office location at 127 S. Main St. in Sheffield. The organization’s original office is located at 102 Main St. in Walnut.

Through the second location, the business hopes to better serve its clients located in and around the Sheffield community.

Office hours in Sheffield will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays with walk-ins welcome. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will be by appointment only.

The business looks forward to being a part of the Sheffield business community and to expanding its presence in the Bureau County area.