Angel, Isaacson and Tracy welcomes Princeton-native as new associate attorney

Angel, Isaacson and Tracy have announced the addition of Princeton-native, Alexander Hall, as new associate attorney.

Hall graduated from Princeton High School in 2015 and went on to graduate from Northern Illinois University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science. In 2022 he obtain his Juris Doctor from Marquette University Law School in Wisconsin. He also obtained a certificate in litigation.

Hall was involved in a number of organizations including the Family Law Society and Criminal Law Society. He also volunteered his time at the Milwaukee Justice Center Family Law Forms Clinic and worked at Milwaukee County’s District Attorney’s Office.

Hall was inducted into Marquette’s Pro Bono Society for his contributions while volunteering in the community.

At Angel, Isaacson and Tracy, Hall will be focusing on family law matters, landlord/tenant law, real estate matters and a variety of other civil law issues.

Hall stated that he will seek to make accessing the law and understanding the legal processes simple and straightforward for his clients.

Angel, Isaacson and Tracy has a history of providing quality legal services to the local communities. Originally founded by Thomas Henderson and Harvey M. Trimble, the Trimble family continued the firm’s legacy as Trimble and Trimble until merging with Hornbaker and Isaacson over 40 years ago.

Angel, Isaacson and Tracy is located at 111 Park Ave. E. in Princeton.