19th annual Illinois Valley Toy Run set Oct. 15 in Princeton

The 19th annual Illinois Valley Toy Run will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a driver’s meeting at 11:15 a.m.

There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing and music provided by AMC Sound DJ Service. An authentic replica of the Batmobile also is scheduled to appear.

The event will feature a 40-mile round trip countryside cruise through Bureau County while exploring historic attractions.

Entry fee is a new, $10 minimum, unwrapped toy for a boy or girl of any age. For information, call 815-883-1901 or visit the event’s Facebook page.