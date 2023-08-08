August 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesFriday Night DriveNewsletterStarved Rock CountryEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Dick Snyder golf outing raises $3K for Hall food pantry

Annual event has raised nearly $25,000 in 8 years

By Shaw Local News Network
The ninth annual Dick Snyder Golf Outing, held July 22, 2023, at Spring Creek Golf Course, raised $3,023 for the Hall Township Food Pantry. Pictured from right are Dick’s widow, Beth Snyder, board treasurer Kathy Martin and Beth’s cousin Becky Kalman.

The ninth annual Dick Snyder Golf Outing, held July 22, 2023, at Spring Creek Golf Course, raised $3,023 for the Hall Township Food Pantry. Pictured from right are Dick’s widow, Beth Snyder, board treasurer Kathy Martin and Beth’s cousin Becky Kalman. (Photo provided by Jan Martin)

Despite the heat, friends and family turned out in droves July 22 to golf in the ninth annual Dick Snyder Golf Outing at Spring Creek Golf Course.

The event was hosted by Spring Creek with help from Chairman Terry Snyder, Dick’s brother. Funds raised were presented to Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley, where Dick was a beloved volunteer and long-time donor. In the eight years since his death, the annual Dick Snyder Golf Outing has raised nearly $25,000.

Money has been used to purchase red industrial carpets for inside the pantry, a vacuum for their cleaning, a warehouse rolling ladder and flatbed cart, double door display freezer, pallet scale, toys for Santa’s Workshop and money toward the HTFP building expansion.

This year’s collection totaled $3,023.