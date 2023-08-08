Dick Snyder golf outing raises $3K for Hall food pantry

Despite the heat, friends and family turned out in droves July 22 to golf in the ninth annual Dick Snyder Golf Outing at Spring Creek Golf Course.

The event was hosted by Spring Creek with help from Chairman Terry Snyder, Dick’s brother. Funds raised were presented to Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley, where Dick was a beloved volunteer and long-time donor. In the eight years since his death, the annual Dick Snyder Golf Outing has raised nearly $25,000.

Money has been used to purchase red industrial carpets for inside the pantry, a vacuum for their cleaning, a warehouse rolling ladder and flatbed cart, double door display freezer, pallet scale, toys for Santa’s Workshop and money toward the HTFP building expansion.

This year’s collection totaled $3,023.