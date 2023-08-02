Quilters Guild makes reading pillows for Freedom House in Princeton

Members of the Covered Bridge Quilters Guild have been sewing reading pillows to benefit Freedom House in Princeton, giving sheltered children something that is theirs and to take with them when they leave.

Each pillow also has a pocket for books and a flashlight for reading at night under the covers. The pillows are made from fun, kid-friendly fabric.

More than 30 pillows were made by guild members using fabric from their own supply. Books and flashlights were also donated by the guild.

“This was a wonderful project that everyone enjoyed doing,” said Covered Bridge Guild Co-coordinator Mary Serafina. “Freedom House was so grateful for the pillows and the idea behind the project.”

If you would like more information about the Covered Bridge Quilters Guild, see the Facebook page or contact co-coordinators Mary Serafina at 815-339-2171 or Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234. The guild meets 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St. Princeton