Tiskilwa’s Hungry World Farm announces resignation of executive director

Tiskilwa’s Hungry World Farm, a nonprofit regenerative agriculture organization, has announced the resignation of Executive Director Karla Stoltzfus Detweiler. The resignation has been accepted by the Board of Directors with regret.

Detweiler has served as the Executive Director of Hungry World Farm since May of 2020 and has played a role in the organization’s development during her tenure.

The organization said that her dedication, leadership and commitment to the Hungry World Farm’s mission have been instrumental in guiding a new strategic priorities process.

“It is with mixed emotions that we accept [Detweiler’s] resignation,” Chairman of the Board of Directors Cal D. Zehr said. “We are deeply grateful for [Detweiler’s] invaluable contributions and the transformative impact she has on our organization. Her unwavering dedication, exceptional people skills and tireless efforts have positioned Hungry World Farm for future growth.”

The Board of Directors is initiating a search for a new executive director to help ensure a smooth transition of leadership. During this period, the board will closely collaborate with the existing team to maintain the organization’s mission and purpose.

“On behalf of the board, I extend our sincere appreciation to [Detweiler] for her exemplary service to Hungry World Farm,” Zehr said. “We understand and respect her and her husband’s decision to live closer to family, pursue new opportunities and we wish her the very best in their future endeavors.”

Detweiler expressed her gratitude to the board, staff and stakeholders stating, “One of the highlights of working with Hungry World Farm has been welcoming hundreds of guests and volunteers from the local community and beyond. Many people resonate with the vision of HWF and have given generously of their energy and resources to nurture the earth and nourish hungry neighbors. I have great hope the continued development of HWF’s work and impact for greater human and planetary health.”

Hungry World Farm will provide updates on the progress of the executive search and the appointment of a new executive director in the future. For more information, contact Hungry World Farm at www.hungryworldfarm.com.