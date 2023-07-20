Freedom House to serve lunch in the park Friday, July 21 in Princeton

Freedom House will serve lunch in the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 21 at Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. Second Story Teen Center will also be providing a bake sale.

The menu will feature BBQ, hot dogs, chips, water and soda.

Lunch in the park events are presented through the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Future lunch in the park events will be held as follows:

July 28 - Lunch by Hands of Hope and Bake Sale by Gamma Phi

Aug. 4 - Lunch by Am Vets Post #180 and Bake Sale by Hampshire Colony Church

Aug. 11 - Lunch by Bureau County Senior Center and Bake Sale by First Lutheran Church

Aug. 18 - Lunch by Covered Bridge Barbershop Chorus and Bake Sale by St. Louis Parish

Aug. 25 - Lunch by Rotary Club of Princeton and Bake Sale by New Hope Church

Sept. 1 - Lunch by Dementia Friendly Princeton and Bake Sale by Bureau County MOPS

Sept. 8 - Lunch by Princeton Police/Special Olympics and Bake Sale by Greenfield Retirement

Sept. 15 - Lunch by VFW Post #4323 and Bake Sale by American Legion Auxiliary

Sept. 22 - Lunch by Bureau County United Way and Bake Sale by Second Story

Sept. 29 - Lunch by Chamber Ambassadors Club and Bake Sale by Gateway Services