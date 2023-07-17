July 18, 2023
Princeton Public Library to craft barn quilt panels on July 19

Group will paint geometric designs that are often seen on barns in the midwest

The Princeton Public Library will host a summer reading craft of barn quilt panels at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19 at 698 E. Peru St. in Princeton.

This event is part of the organization’s summer reading theme “All Together Now.” Part of the program is to hold craft events geared toward kids and adults.

The group will make geometric designs that are often painted on barns across the midwest. Wood, paint, brushes and patterns will be provided.

The event is free to attend and open to all. Registration is recommended before the event by sending a message to help@princetonpl.org or calling 815-875-1331.