Homestead Festival to offer tethered hot air balloon rides during annual celebration

This year’s Homestead Festival will offer tethered hot air balloon rides at Zearing Park in Princeton as part of the annual celebration.

Tethered hot air balloon rides offer the experience of a regular hot air balloon ride while being safely tethered to the ground so the balloon goes up and comes down, but does not float freely into the sky.

The tethered rides are also wheelchair accessible and are fit with a clear door so those in wheelchairs or children can see out without a problem.

Those looking to go on a ride will need to purchase a ticket for a two-hour time slot where you can show up anytime to ride. While guests may appear at any time during the time slot, flyers will be taken up in the order they arrive until the end of the allotted time.

A ticket needs to be purchased for every person that will ride and 180 rickets will be sold per time slot. Rides will last around 10-15 minutes.

Tickets are available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9. Tickets are $15 per person and there will be a limited number of tickets available the day of the event.

All ticket sales are non-refundable, including in the event of cancellation caused by inclement weather conditions.

To purchase a ticket or to learn more about tethered balloon rides and Homestead Festival, visit https://homesteadfestival.com/hot_air_ballons/.