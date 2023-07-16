Princeton to host non-highway vehicle inspections July 20, 22 and 24

The Princeton Fire Department will host non-highway vehicle inspections from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 20, 1 to 5 p.m. on July 22 and from noon to 8 p.m. on July 24 in the alley behind City Hall, enter off of Central Street.

Those looking to have a vehicle inspected must call the fire department at 815-875-1861 to schedule a time slot for inspection to keep traffic congestion limited.

For a vehicle to be inspected it will need to be trailered to the inspection location. Owners must have proof of insurance and current address.

If inspection is passed, owners must take inspection form and payment to City Hall during business hours to receive a non-highway vehicle plate.

Participants are asked to show up at their designated time. Approved non-highway vehicles are not permitted to operate in the city of Princeton until Aug. 1 and there is a plate affixed to the vehicle.

If you are not able to make it to one of the listed time and dates, an appointment can be made after July 31 by calling the fire department at 815-875-1861 at least 24 hours in advance.