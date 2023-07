The Princeton Rotary Club will hold an ImpactLife blood drive from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the ImpactLife Donor Bus in Rotary Park, 13593 Bicentennial Drive in Princeton.

Appointments are required and can be created by contacting Cathy Foes at 815-876-4481 or catherine.l.foes@osfhealthcare.org.

Donors are asked to eat before donating and to bring a photo ID. The last date to donate elsewhere before the drive is May 24.