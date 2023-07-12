Bureau County Board approves 2024 court holiday dates

The Bureau County Board unanimously approved the adjournment and closing of the Circuit Courts within the 13th Judicial Circuit of Illinois on the following legal holidays for 2024:

Monday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day

Monday, Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, Feb. 12 for Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday

Monday, Feb. 19 to observe George Washington’s Birthday

Friday, March 29 for Spring Holiday

Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day

Wednesday, June 19 for Juneteenth Independence Day

Thursday, July 4 for Independence Day

Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day

Monday, Oct. 14 for observance of Columbus Day

Monday, Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day

Thursday, Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving Day

Friday, Nov. 29 for the day following Thanksgiving Day

Wednesday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day

All matters returnable on legal holidays will be continued on the next business day of the court.