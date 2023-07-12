Bureau County Board approves 2024 court holiday dates

The Bureau County Board unanimously approved the adjournment and closing of the Circuit Courts within the 13th Judicial Circuit of Illinois on the following legal holidays for 2024:
Monday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day
Monday, Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Monday, Feb. 12 for Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday
Monday, Feb. 19 to observe George Washington’s Birthday
Friday, March 29 for Spring Holiday
Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day
Wednesday, June 19 for Juneteenth Independence Day
Thursday, July 4 for Independence Day
Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day
Monday, Oct. 14 for observance of Columbus Day
Monday, Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day
Thursday, Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving Day
Friday, Nov. 29 for the day following Thanksgiving Day
Wednesday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day
All matters returnable on legal holidays will be continued on the next business day of the court.