Drought affecting more than La Salle County farmers; tourism also seeing the effect

Been to Starved Rock lately? If you have, then you may have noticed the state park isn’t exactly overflowing with visitors. The drought may be to thank for it.

Alvin Harper, complex superintendent, confirmed attendance was below average at Starved Rock and above average at Matthiessen since spring began. There is a simple explanation he offered for why: Waterfalls.

“Starved Rock was dried up all of June,” Harper said. “Lake falls at Matthiessen take a lot to stop. We have noticed the light crowds here the last month. June was busy the first week then been pretty quiet.”

The waterfalls are one of the primary attractions of Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks, so much so, the U.S. Postal Service recently unveiled a postal stamp of the waterfalls at La Salle Canyon.

Intermittent rains around Independence Day weekend brought some welcome relief after weeks of relentless sun, but they didn’t do much to pull the Illinois Valley out of an extended drought the Illinois state climatologist is calling “the most serious since 2012.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor showed some improvement in the La Salle County panhandle, now labeled moderate drought, but the rest of the region remains mired in severe drought.

The National Weather Service said the mid-July outlook is better than in June – a little.

Ricky Castro, a meteorologist with the NWS station in Romeoville, said the outlook calls for a chance of heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday in northern Illinois, with at least a chance of rain over the next seven to 10 days. That might not erase the deficit, but it certainly would help.

“We’re basically in near-normal precipitation,” Castro said. “Versus what we had been looking at, the pattern has improved.”

In June, the bottom of a corn stalk showed yellow and brown in a farm field along North 2803rd Road in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

Farmers aren’t panicking – yet – but the president of the La Salle County Farm Bureau said he and his peers won’t turn down any offers of a ceremonial rain rain dance.

“Everybody got some (last weekend) and it’s buying us time,” said David Isermann. “The soil is completely dry so we’re going to need periodic rains the rest of the year to keep us where we are.”

Isermann said farmers have endured major droughts before – 1983 and 1988 both sprang to his mind – but 2023 has been different in one key regard: The previous droughts actually began with wet springs before Mother Nature turned off the spigot.

“This year, spring started dry and that’s what worried us. We didn’t know how long this would go on.”

Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford noticed dry conditions in April. Through March 31, the region was pretty wet (March alone was 1.24 inches above average) even if the precipitation didn’t arrive in the form of snow.

By Mother’s Day, Ford was singing a different tune. April not only was warmer than usual (average statewide temperature: 53.0 degrees) but also dry, with average precipitation of 2.75 inches, 1½ inches below average. May finished another 2 inches short and by June, Ford predicted, will be among the 10 driest Junes in state history.

Andy Kellett, golf course superintendent for Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle, also noticed spring had taken a dry turn so he “stressed” the grass on the course. That is, he was sufficiently stingy with the water so that the grass roots went deeper in search of moisture.

Kellett was well-served doing so – the turf is nice and strong – but he’s still had to soak the course, at least twice the usual volume, to beat back the drought.

“Right now, I’m doing 330,000 gallons to 350,000 gallons of water,” Kellett said. “That’s eight to nine hours of water a night or 1,100 to 1,200 gallons per minute.”

And that’s just what he administers to the course as a whole. During the daytime he’s applying water to select spots to keep everything green. The water usage is eye-popping, but the course is fine.

For farmers, however, the damage is done: 2023 will not be a record harvest. Nevertheless, Isermann said there is a chance that summer could bring enough precipitation to ease the pain and limit the damage. He’s praying that July and August, which are comparatively dry months, each bring 3 to 4 inches – and hopefully more.

“We still could have a good crop, but we have lost yield,” Isermann said. “There’s no doubt about that.

“If everything is perfect between now and harvest, we could have what they call trend-line yield, which is where we need to be, but a lot of things have to happen.”