Convoy Against Cancer BIG Truck Show to take over Main Street in Ladd

The 19th Convoy Against Cancer BIG Truck Show returns 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, to Main Street in Ladd.

Vehicle owners and enthusiasts will get a close-up look at a variety of polished up and ready to show big vehicles, while benefiting a good cause – the American Cancer Society Relay For Life.

As in previous years, Ladd’s Main Street is host to all makes and models of new and restored, BIG trucks including truck cranes, fire trucks, wreckers, as well as pickups and farm tractors from all over the North Central Illinois area.

“The idea is to show off all the working vehicles that are important to their owners, and to all of us, for the part each plays in our day-to-day living,” said Phil Hocking, event organizer.

All entrants will receive a dash plaque donated by Graphic Electronics of Spring Valley. The entry registration fee is a donation to the American Cancer Society.

There will be entertainment for the whole family with music by DJ Gary Swanson, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, food and event T-shirts for sale. Local businesses have donated plenty of door prizes items ranging from toys to motor oil. Admission to the show is free to the public.

“We’re grateful to all the local businesses and individuals who’ve supported the Convoy Against Cancer BIG Truck Show over the years,” Hocking said. “We’ve gotten to know a lot of people that come out every year with their trucks and entries. So many are here in memory or in honor of a loved one effected by cancer. Everyone is welcome to come out and spend some time; check out the great vehicles and help this cause.”

There will be no shortage of vehicles in Ladd this year, as A&B Garage will host its fifth annual Car Show & Cruise from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the north end of Ladd’s Main Street. For car show information, call 815-303-3120 or a_bgarage@yahoo.com.

More than $92,000 has been raised since the first show in 2003. Hocking hopes the weather will cooperate to help bring out young and old for another year.

“Every dollar raised at the show will bring us a little closer to a cure for cancer,” he said.

For entry and general information, call 815-488-8245, 815-894-2092 or email hocking4@comcast.net.

The American Cancer Society is dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem by saving lives, diminishing suffering and preventing cancer through research, education, advocacy and service. For the most up-to-date cancer related information and to join the fight against cancer, call 1-800-ACS-2345 or visit www.cancer.org.