The Lake DePue Car Show is scheduled 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at First Street in DePue.

Entry fee is $10. There will be awards to the top 20, including best of show, best modified, best original, best motorcycle and kids pick.

The event also will have food, a 50/50 raffle and dash plaques. Music will be provided by AMC Sound.

Contact Josh Martinez at 815-878-8724 or Scott Bickett at 815-883-1901 for more information.