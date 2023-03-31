Severe weather forecast leads to early dismissals, cancellations

The threat of severe weather has led to cancellations of many area extracurricular events today.
Princeton High School has canceled all extracurricular events, including play practices and tryouts. PHS will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.
Princeton Elementary will dismiss at 1 p.m.
Princeton Christian Academy will dismiss at 1 p.m. It will have bus service.
Malden Grade School is dismissing at 1 p.m. and there will be no afternoon preschool. The Student Council Game Night has been moved to Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Hall High School will dismiss at 2 p.m. and the Spring Musical scheduled for this weekend is postponed to a further date to be announced.
Hall has also canceled Saturday’s games with Rockridge.
Bureau Valley High School has postponed its baseball and softball games with Riverdale. It is out on Spring Break this week.