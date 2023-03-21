Craft shops moves to Princeton

Once Upon A Craft recently relocated from Wyanet to 518 S. Main St., Princeton.
Owned by Ashlee Decker, the store offers handmade home decor items and offers public 3-D party classes and private parties for birthdays, showers, etc.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit fb.com/OnceUponACraftByAsh.
