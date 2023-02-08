Heart awareness becomes personal for BV coach Caitlyn DeMay

MANLIUS - Heart Awareness became personal for Bureau Valley coach Caitlyn DeMay when her mother, Pat Corwin, had a SCAD heart attack when she was standing for the National Anthem for the Storm’s home opener last fall.
“After the game I took her to the ER and we were there for 20 minutes, then she was flown to Peoria. It was a crazy night,” DeMay said.
DeMay has since resigned as the Bureau Valley High School coach, but continues at the junior high level. The junior Storm hosted a Heart Awareness Night on Thursday, February 2. All three Storm teams beat LaSalle and were also a winner off the court, raising $1,606 with all proceeds going towards the American Heart Association.
“Thank goodness everything is going great. It was just a vision that I had, because of the event that took place this fall,” DeMay said.
DeMay said the Bureau Valley volleyball teams would like to thank the businesses, coaches, community, and district for all of their help on a successful night.
DeMay said her mom graduated from cardiac rehab, “and all is good.”