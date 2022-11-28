Princeton Christian Academy students to perform ‘Our Town’

Princeton Christian Academy high school and junior high school students will present Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize winning play “Our Town” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, in the Academy auditorium, 21890 Walter Payton Memorial Highway.

The prescribed lack of set and props force the audience and actors to focus on people and relationships, which is exactly what the play is about. The play takes place in Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire in the early 1900s, but it represents life from all time and places, showing how humanity is tied together, sharing common goals and dreams and practices. As the audience watches the play, they see themselves and appreciate life a little bit more.

The public is invited to this event at Princeton Bible Church, located two miles northeast of Princeton on U.S. 34. Admission is free.

Leading the cast are Brooke Clausen as stage manager, Natalie Richey as Emily Webb, and David Lunger as George Gibbs. They are supported by Ava Clausen and Arthur van den Berg as Myrtle and Editor Webb, Beth Freeman and JT Bullington as Julia and Doc Gibbs, Josiah Gale as Simon Stimpson, Abi Freeman as Mrs. Soames, Jake Harris as Howie Newsome, Sheperd Bayer as Joe Crowell, Joel Odell as Wally Webb, Abby Harris and Amelia Baker as Rebecca Gibbs, Steven Sharkey as Constable Warren, Elyse Anderson as Samantha Craig, and Alice Scruggs and Kaylyn Friel as choir members. The play is directed by Marty Kiser, assisted by Sarah Freeman and Brylee Campbell.