Bureau County grand jury: August 8, 2022

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County grand jury on Aug. 8:
Angalo Magnotti, 32, Spring Valley, was indicted for the Class 2 felony offense of aggravated battery. He is accused of making physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature to a Spring Valley officer, knowing the officer to be a peace officer performing his official duties, in that he kicked the officer in the leg.
The officer from the Spring Valley Police Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is free from custody after posting bond in the amount of $40,000.00-10% ($4,000).
Francisco S. Torres, 29, White Plains, New York, was indicted for the Class 1 felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis. He is accused of possessing with the intent to deliver more than 2,000 but not more than 5,000 grams of cannabis.
An Illinois State Police Trooper testified before the grand jury. The defendant is free from custody after posting bond in the amount of $30,000-10% ($3,000).
Jennifer L. Luttrell, 20 of Putnam, was indicted for the Class 3 felony offense of unlawful distribution of a look-alike substance. She is accused of delivering to another a look-alike substance on July 22.
An agent of the Tri-DENT Task Force testified before the grand jury. The defendant is free from custody after posting bond in the amount of $10,000-10% ($550 Bail Reform Act).
These indictments were presented to the grand jury by First Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Anderson. The indictments were returned before Judge Marc Bernabei and Judge Andreoni.