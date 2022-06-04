June 04, 2022
Shaw Local
News

Sheffield man involved in Interstate 57 crash in Cook County

Manteno man lost control and struck rear passenger side of Sheffield motorist’s trailer

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency light

A 55-year-old Sheffield man was involved in a Thursday crash on Interstate 57 near 183rd Street in Cook County.

A preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police indicated Kevin D. Davis, of Sheffield, was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 when a Manteno man lost control and struck the rear passenger side of Davis’s trailer at about 6:23 p.m. Thursday.

The Manteno man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to the Illinois State Police, no further information is available at this time.

At approximately 6:42 p.m. all lanes of Interstate 57 northbound at Volmer Road were closed for the investigation. All lanes reopened at approximately 11:41 p.m.