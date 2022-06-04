Sheffield man involved in Interstate 57 crash in Cook County

A 55-year-old Sheffield man was involved in a Thursday crash on Interstate 57 near 183rd Street in Cook County.

A preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police indicated Kevin D. Davis, of Sheffield, was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 when a Manteno man lost control and struck the rear passenger side of Davis’s trailer at about 6:23 p.m. Thursday.

The Manteno man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to the Illinois State Police, no further information is available at this time.

At approximately 6:42 p.m. all lanes of Interstate 57 northbound at Volmer Road were closed for the investigation. All lanes reopened at approximately 11:41 p.m.



